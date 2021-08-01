Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

