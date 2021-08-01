Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 334.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $406.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

