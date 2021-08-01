Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.