Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after buying an additional 929,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

