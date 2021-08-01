Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 184 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

