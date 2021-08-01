South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

