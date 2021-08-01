South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of South State stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that South State will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth $45,749,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in South State by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

