Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $49.53 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $388.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

