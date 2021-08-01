S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $428.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $429.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

