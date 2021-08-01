Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $575,353.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00101397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00137951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,802.28 or 1.00200574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00833678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

