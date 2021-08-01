SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN remained flat at $$45.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,741,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

