SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

