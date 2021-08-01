Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

