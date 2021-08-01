Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $228.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.57. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

