SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.60 million-$382.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.89 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

