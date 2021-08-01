SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.70 million-$97.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.20 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

SPSC traded up $8.58 on Friday, hitting $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

