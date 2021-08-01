Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 17,174 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $393,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at $158,409,750.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.