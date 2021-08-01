Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,537 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after buying an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after buying an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 656,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

NYSE ELS opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

