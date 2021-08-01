Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 162.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

