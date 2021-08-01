Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $484.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.67. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.