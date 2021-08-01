Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $62.84 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

