Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 14,253 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

FMBI stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.