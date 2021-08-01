STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.