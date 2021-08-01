Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 77.75 ($1.02). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 74.65 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,127,780 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The company has a market cap of £411.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

