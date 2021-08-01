Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Head to Head Contrast

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Standard Motor Products and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Standard Motor Products presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.28%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Standard Motor Products.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Motor Products 6.06% 17.54% 9.91% Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Motor Products and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Motor Products $1.13 billion 0.82 $57.39 million $3.61 11.57 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden. This segment's products include electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, distributor caps, rotors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, EGR valves and variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, and new and remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, as well as anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides air conditioning compressors, air conditioning repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

