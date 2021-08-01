Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Standex International worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

