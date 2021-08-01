Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGU stock remained flat at $$11.79 during trading hours on Friday. 45,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20. Star Group has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $473.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Star Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 72,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 271,734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

