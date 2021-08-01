Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

