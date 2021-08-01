Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

