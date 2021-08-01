State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

NYSE KSU opened at $267.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

