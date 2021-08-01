State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,012 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

