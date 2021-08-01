State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 936 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 194.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $210.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

