State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,478 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

