State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 21,500 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.21 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

