State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 269 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 120.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $663.10 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $680.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

