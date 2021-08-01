Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 9,493 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen H. Rusckowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88.

Shares of DGX opened at $141.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.