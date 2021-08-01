Stephens Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $546.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $468.00 to $546.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.20. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

