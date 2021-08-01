StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

STEP opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in StepStone Group by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

