Sterling Construction (STRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $628.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

