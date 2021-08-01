stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $124.10 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $2,588.05 or 0.06206644 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 694,584 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

