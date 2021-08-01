Stifel Nicolaus Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $638.00.

ServiceNow stock opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.96. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

