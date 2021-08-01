STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

STM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

