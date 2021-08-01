STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,497,000 after acquiring an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $44,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

