STMicroelectronics to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

