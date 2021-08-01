Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,682. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

