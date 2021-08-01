Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,608,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,198,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,747,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

