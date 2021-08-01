StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

