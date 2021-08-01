StoneX Group Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $34.92 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.