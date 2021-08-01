StoneX Group Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

