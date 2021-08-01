StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

